Abstract

Extremely hot or humid days are anticipated to continue, occur more often, and intensify over time. School-age children are especially vulnerable to extreme heat. The primary acute health effects of heat on children can range from heat exhaustion to heatstroke. The purpose of this article is to raise awareness of the impact some acute heat-related illnesses have on school-age children's health and to provide school nurses with information on the signs and symptoms of heat-related illnesses as well as prevention tips to share with parents and school administrators. This is the fifth article in a series meant to inform school nurses about illnesses linked to the climate and provide them with the tools they need to safeguard children' health.

