Abstract

Children, particularly adolescents, are dying from firearm-related injuries. Screening for firearms, early recognition of firearm-related concerns, appropriate referrals, and follow-up are crucial to the safety of our patients and their families. Clinicians are strongly encouraged to address firearm-related violence during clinical encounters. Risk reduction, advocacy, and policy implementation are key in mitigating the long-term negative sequelae of firearm violence in youth. The epidemiology of firearm-related death, mass shootings, school firearm violence, adolescent health, prevention, injury patterns, postinjury care, policy, and resources are all discussed in this article. [Pediatr Ann. 2024;53(1):e28-e33.].

Language: en