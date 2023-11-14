SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Marsh KM, Scott-Wellington F. Pediatr. Ann. 2024; 53(1): e28-e33.

10.3928/19382359-20231114-02

38194661

Children, particularly adolescents, are dying from firearm-related injuries. Screening for firearms, early recognition of firearm-related concerns, appropriate referrals, and follow-up are crucial to the safety of our patients and their families. Clinicians are strongly encouraged to address firearm-related violence during clinical encounters. Risk reduction, advocacy, and policy implementation are key in mitigating the long-term negative sequelae of firearm violence in youth. The epidemiology of firearm-related death, mass shootings, school firearm violence, adolescent health, prevention, injury patterns, postinjury care, policy, and resources are all discussed in this article. [Pediatr Ann. 2024;53(1):e28-e33.].


Language: en
