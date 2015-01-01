Abstract

OBJECTIVES: The purpose of the study is to examine the outcomes of care delivered at the pediatric trauma center (PTC) in severely injured children who were intubated, mechanically ventilated, and underwent tracheostomy.



METHODS: The study data were obtained from the Trauma Quality Improvement Program database for the calendar years 2017 to 2019. All children aged ≤17 years who sustained severe injury, required intubation and mechanical ventilation for more than 96 hours, and underwent tracheostomy were included in the study. Patients' characteristics, injury severity, and outcomes were compared between the care provided at the PTCs (level I or level II) and nonpediatric trauma centers (NPTCs). The propensity score matching methodology was used to perform the analysis. All P values are 2-sided, and a P value of <0.0.5 is considered statistically significant.



RESULTS: Of 2164 patients who were qualified for the study, 1288 (59%) of the patients were treated at PTCs, and 876 (40.5%) of the patients were treated at NPTCs. Propensity matching created 876 pairs of patients. There were no significant differences found between the 2 groups on patients' characteristics except for age. Patients who were treated at PTCs had a median age of 14 (10-16) versus 15 (11-17) years (P < 0.001) when compared with care provided at NPTCs. A longer hospital stay was found in the PTC group when compared with the NPTC group (24 [23, 25] vs 22 [21, 24], P = 0.008). Patients who were treated at PTC were found to have significantly less sepsis occurrence (0.9% vs 2.2%), and a higher proportion of patients were discharged home without needing additional support (26.2% vs 18.5%).



CONCLUSIONS: Care at the PTC was associated with a lower occurrence of sepsis complications. A higher number of patients were discharged home without additional services when the care was provided at PTC.

