Abstract

BACKGROUND: After the 2023 Turkey earthquake, thousands of people evacuated to different fields. Earthquake victims still need health care in the evacuation location. This study aims to determine the emergency department (ED) and outpatient clinic utilization characteristics of the evacuated earthquake victims outside the earthquake zone and to provide suggestions for planning the health care facilities in the regions where the evacuated earthquake victims will be placed.



METHODS: This retrospective, observational study was conducted in a tertiary university hospital from February 7, 2023 through February 20, 2023. All evacuated earthquake victims who presented to the study hospital were included in the study. Non-victim patients were included as the control group. Missing medical records were excluded. Demographic characteristics of the patients, outpatient clinics, International Statistical Classification of Diseases and Related Health Problems-10th Revision (ICD-10) codes, and outcomes were recorded.



RESULTS: A total of 15,128 patients were included in the final analysis. Six-hundred-nine (4.0%) of the patients were evacuated victims. Three-hundred forty-six (56.8%) evacuated victims used the ED. One-hundred fifty-six (25.6%) earthquake victims were in the pediatric age group. Earthquake victims used the ED more than the control group in adult and pediatric age groups (22.5% versus 51.7% and 30.2% versus 71.8%; P <.001, respectively). Earthquake victims frequently presented to the hospital during night shifts in both age groups (P <.05). Pediatric victims were more hospitalized than the control group (4.8% versus 10.9%; P =.001). Diseases of the respiratory system were the most common emergency diagnosis of the victims in both age groups (26.5% and 57.1%, respectively). The most frequently used outpatient clinic was ophthalmology in both age groups (14.6% and 20.5%, respectively).



CONCLUSIONS: Evacuated victims, especially pediatric victims, used the ED more than other outpatient clinics. Diseases of the respiratory system were the most common emergency diagnosis of the victims, and the most frequently preferred outpatient clinic was ophthalmology. The most common diseases and frequently preferred clinics should be considered in planning health care for the evacuated earthquake victims.

