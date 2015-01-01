|
Price GD, Heinz MV, Collins AC, Jacobson NC. Psychiatry Res. 2023; 332: e115693.
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
38194801
Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) is a heterogeneous disorder, resulting in challenges with early detection. However, changes in sleep and movement patterns may help improve detection. Thus, this study aimed to explore the utility of wrist-worn actigraphy data in combination with machine learning (ML) and deep learning techniques to detect MDD using a commonly used screening method: Patient Health Questionnaire-9 (PHQ-9). Participants (N = 8,378; MDD Screening = 766 participants) completed the and wore Actigraph GT3X+ for one week as part of the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES). Leveraging minute-level, actigraphy data, we evaluated the efficacy of two commonly used ML approaches and identified actigraphy-derived biomarkers indicative of MDD. We employed two ML modeling strategies: (1) a traditional ML approach with theory-driven feature derivation, and (2) a deep learning Convolutional Neural Network (CNN) approach, coupled with gramian angular field transformation.
Language: en
Major depressive disorder; Depression presence; Movement behavior; Sedentary behavior; Sleep behavior