Handelzalts JE, Ohayon S, Levy S, Peled Y. Soc. Psychiatry Psychiatr. Epidemiol. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
38193942
PURPOSE: The purpose of this study was to assess the trajectory of women's depressive symptoms during the first six months postpartum, identify risk factors (sociodemographic, obstetric and personality) associated with classes, and examine associations between classes and postpartum PTSD at two months and bonding at six months.
Language: en
PTSD; Depression; Bonding; Neuroticism; Postpartum; Trajectories