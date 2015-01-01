Abstract

AIM: This study explores the roles, challenges, and collaborative efforts of key stakeholders engaged in addressing substance abuse.



METHODS: Using a qualitative narrative approach, the study examined stakeholder roles in tackling substance abuse in Mogadishu, Somalia. Purposive sampling was utilised to select all available community stakeholders actively addressing substance abuse. Semi-structured interviews were conducted to collect data, allowing participants the freedom to share their experiences openly. Thematic analysis was employed to identify patterns, commonalities, and diversities in the stakeholders' roles. The study focused on a population of five key stakeholders, including the Somali police force, a National Medicines Regulatory Authority officer, two social workers, and a representative from the Ministry of Endowments & Religious Affairs.



RESULTS: The research reveals a significant prevalence of psychoactive substances in Mogadishu, with emerging trends like the misuse of pregabalin driven by accessibility and affordability. Emphasising collaborative efforts, the study highlights the importance of effective communication and coordination among stakeholders to provide comprehensive support for individuals with substance abuse issues. Despite these challenges, such as limited resources, evolving drug trends, and addiction complexity, ongoing efforts and adaptation are crucial. Additionally, the research elucidates the established link between substance abuse and criminal behaviour, emphasising the potential consequences of drug addiction on financial desperation, violent acts, drug trafficking, and other criminal behaviours.



CONCLUSION: The study reveals widespread substance abuse, necessitating adaptable authorities. Collaborative stakeholder efforts are vital for supporting individuals affected. Challenges demand sustained efforts. The study links substance abuse to crime. Effective resolution requires stakeholder unity, prevention programs, expanded treatment access, and adaptation to the evolving drug landscape while supporting those affected.

