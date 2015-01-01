Abstract

Suicide as a phenomenon is present in almost all societies of the world, including the Kosovar society, through which the individual tries to take his own life. According to the law, this offense is not punished because the individual ceases to exist as a legal subject, but if we are dealing with pushing or assisting suicide, then investigations are initiated by the competent authorities.



The main purpose of this paper is to provide an overview of the opinions of the citizens of the Municipality of Prizren on the cause, methods and treatments of suicide cases in this municipality.



An online questionnaire was used to achieve the required results. The research method used is of quantitative type, through which it is attempted to present numerical data about the issue in question.



The results of the research indicate that the main cause of suicides in the Municipality of Prizren are unstable economic conditions, narcotic substances use and psychological stress. The research determines that one of the main ways to commit suicide is hanging and jumping from high objects. According to the data provided, it is observed that the phenomenon of suicide is of medium frequency, and not all cases of suicide should be subject to autopsy examination.

Language: en