Moslehi S, Dehghani A, Masoumi G, Sheikhi RA, Barghi Shirazi F. Health Emerg. Disasters 2023; 8(SI): 223-232.
(Copyright © 2023, Negah Institute)
BACKGROUND: Providing emergency shelter for disaster victims is a part of disaster risk mitigation strategies. International organizations have proposed a framework for appropriate planning and emergency shelter design. These agencies are encouraging local authorities to manage events to use existing structures such as schools, community centers, etc., as emergency shelters for the victims. According to the social religious and spiritual status of mosques in communities, these centers are one of the crucial elements to create a safe and trusted shelter during disasters. This study aims to identify the role of mosques as emergency shelters in disasters.
