Abstract

Earthquake, an unpredictable natural disaster, poses a significant threat to public health, causing physical, human, social, cultural, and economic damages [1]. Iran is among the world's top 10 earthquake-prone countries--remembering earthquakes cause the greatest human casualties. Preparedness and safe behavior before and during earthquakes are crucially important to reduce the damage of earthquakes and prevent life-threatening incidents and property damage [2]. Each year, unexpected events affect 200 million people, resulting in economic losses of up to 3% of the affected countries' GDP (gross domestic product). By observing safe behaviors during earthquakes, it is possible to reduce risks and prevent casualties and damages [3].

