Abstract

In order to explore the driving performance and the physical and psychological change characteristics of drivers under different tunnel environment designs, three-dimensional Max software was used to construct a simulation experiment scene. 15 drivers were selected to participate in driving simulation experiments of different tunnel environment design scenarios, and the physical and psychological data of the drivers and the vehicle operation status data were collected. The representative vehicle operation indicators and driver state indicators were selected, and the driving behavior trend surface model was constructed. The relative sensitivity between the indicators was analyzed. The results show that colored pavements can prompt the driver to decelerate appropriately. The comprehensive effects of gradient yellow pavements and colored pavements with longitudinal deceleration marking are better, which are more conducive to safe driving; the decorated sidewalls in the tunnel can alleviate the phenomenon of monotonous visual information of drivers in the tunnel. In view of the driving safety and traffic efficiency in the tunnel, it is recommended to use blue-white decorated sidewalls. © 2023 China Safety Science Journal. All rights reserved.

Language: zh