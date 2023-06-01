Abstract

In order to improve the level of safety culture construction in the shipbuilding industry, based on the definition of safety culture and objective reality, a new concept model of safety culture (SV-MMEMS) was proposed by integrating safety values (SV) and man-machine-environment-management system (MMEMS) model. Based on the five dimensions of safety values, man, machine, environment, and management of this model, a survey was conducted on the W shipbuilding enterprise. After data processing, such as project analysis, reliability analysis, validity testing, and factor analysis, a safety culture evaluation index system for the shipbuilding industry was constructed, consisting of five dimensions, 14 first-level indicators, and 33 second-level indicators. A second-order confirmation factor analysis model for safety culture, as well as a causal path analysis model among safety culture influencing factors, was constructed using AMOS. The findings demonstrated a favorable interaction relationship between the five elements, with " SV" acting as the nucleus and the path conefficients of each element in " MMEM", which were, respectively, 0. 766, 0. 553, 0. 720, and 0. 839. The ratio is 26. 6%, 19. 2%, 25. 0%, and 29. 2% after standardization, and organizational management elements were determined to have the biggest influence on the development of W shipping enterprise's safety culture. SV-MMEMS has considerable development and application prospects in the construction and evaluation of safety culture in enterprises and organizations. ©2023 Journal of Northwestern Polytechnical University.

Language: zh