Abstract

In order to scientifically evaluate the emergency response capability level of urban subway facing terrorist attacks and improve the construction of urban subway emergency response system, a comprehensive evaluation method of the cloud model for the emergency response capability of urban subway terrorist attacks based on two tuples linguistic DEMATEL⁃SEWM was established considering the relevance of emergency capacity indicators and the fuzziness and randomness in the evaluation process should as a whole. First of all, the evaluation indicator system of urban subway terrorist attacks emergency response capability was established from the perspective of the whole process equilibrium of emergency management. Furthermore, the weight coefficient of the evaluation indicators was calculated by using two tuples linguistic DEMATEL and SEWM to reflect the correlation between evaluation indicators and the influence of expert judgment difference on weight objectively. Finally, the emergency capability evaluation level was determined by combining the fuzzy proximity method and evaluation cloud map based on the cloud digital eigenvalues obtained by computing the evaluation indicator using the cloud model algorithm. The method was applied to comprehensively evaluate the emergency response capability of the subway terrorist attacks in Q city. The results show that the evaluation level of emergency capacity of the subway in Q city tended to be high, and the evaluation results were basically consistent with the actual survey results, which verified the scientific rationality of the evaluation indicator system and the method, which could provide a theoretical reference. © 2023 Fine Chemicals. All rights reserved.

