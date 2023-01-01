Abstract

In order to study the characteristics of emergencies along high-speed railways and put forward corresponding prevention and control countermeasures, the analogy analysis method, case analysis method, and classification analysis method were used to study the typical emergencies along the high-speed railways in China and abroad. The fishbone diagram analysis method was used to study three kinds of typical illegal construction emergencies along high-speed railways. The causes of emergencies along high-speed railways were summarized, including natural factors, foreign invasion, human factors, and animal factors, and the cause analysis chart and root cause analysis table of illegal construction along high-speed railways were obtained by fishbone diagram. The results show that the emergencies along the high-speed railway have the characteristics of abruptness, multi-factor coupling, repetition, sociality, and difficulty in prevention. In combination with the above characteristics, the safety of high-speed railway operations should be guaranteed from three aspects: strengthening safety publicity and education, strengthening technology research, development, and application, and coordinating road and local planning. © 2023 China Safety Science Journal. All rights reserved.

Language: zh