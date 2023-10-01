Abstract

In order to explore the influence of informal group safety atmosphere on construction workers' behavior, based on existing literature, combined with interpersonal relationship theory and group dynamics theory, a mechanism model of informal group safety atmosphere and construction workers' safety behavior was established. Through questionnaire collection and screening, 465 valid questionnaires were obtained, and structural equation model (SEM) and Bootstrap method were used for empirical research and hypothesis testing. The results show that the safety atmosphere of informal groups significant positive effect on the safety behavior of construction workers. The spontaneous behavior norms of informal groups and the individual behavior intentions of construction workers play a significant mediating role between the safety atmosphere of informal groups and the safety behavior of construction workers. Judging from the results, reducing the accident rate in the construction industry should not be ignored for the formation of informal groups. In addition, attention should be paid to the norms of informal group behavior in the construction industry. The informal group should be actively guided to move closer to the formal group to change the incorrect behavior intention of individual construction workers, so as to further reduce the occurrence of accidents in the construction industry. © 2023 China Safety Science Journal. All rights reserved.

Language: zh