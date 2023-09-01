Abstract

In order to improve the protection ability of pre-inflatable airbags for 6-year-old child occupants in the frontal collision of school buses, parameter analysis and design optimization were carried out. Based on the sled test, the simulation model of a school bus was built and verified. The coupling model including a pre-inflatable airbag was established. For the normal sitting posture (NP), forward-leaning sitting posture (OOP1 ) and right-leaning sitting posture (OOP2 ), the effects of the design parameters on the head injury criterion(HIC), thorax 3 ms resultant acceleration a3ms were investigated. The results show that when the upper strap length increases, the volume of the airbag upper part increases and HIC decreases significantly. The middle strap length determines the outer contour of the middle and lower parts, and the installation height affects the contact position and contact moment between the child and airbag. For NP and OOP2, when the middle strap length decreases from 0. 29 m to 0. 26 m, a3ms decreases gradually. When the installation height increases, HIC also increases. Decreasing and increasing the opening pressure and degree of the deflation valve can protect the head and thorax. Taking the weighted injury criteria as the optimization target, the improved non-dominated sorting genetic algorithm II is used to optimize the main design parameters. The pre-inflatable airbag with the optimal configuration can reduce child injuries. © 2023 China Safety Science Journal. All rights reserved.

Language: zh