Abstract

In respond to the higher requirement for clean energy put forward by the 14th Five-Year plan, the risk acceptable criteria of urban gas pipeline were studied from the perspective of life risk, in order to make the safety management level of urban gas pipeline can meet the needs of development. The accident data of 2012 - 2021 were counted by combining average individual risk (AIR) method with ALARP criterion, and the risk acceptable criteria of the previous five-year cycle were used for analysis and comparison. The reference value of the risk acceptable criteria of the next five-year cycle was predicted by adopting the risk acceptable criteria of the previous five-year cycle, and the reference value of the acceptable criteria of individual risk from 2022 to 2026 was obtained. According to the five-year cycle prediction method discussed in the individual risk acceptable criteria study, the F-N curve method was used to calculate the number of deaths per accident and annual pipeline length from 2017 to 2021, and the societal risk acceptable criteria was determined. The study shows that the risk level of 1. 017 13×10-7 is the boundary of the unacceptable risk area and ALARP area, and the risk level of 2. 034 27 × 10-7 is the boundary of ALARP area and acceptable risk area. In the societal risk study, the intolerable line and the negligible line are determined, and the risk region is determined according to the ALARP criterion. © 2023 China Safety Science Journal. All rights reserved.

Language: zh