Abstract

In order to understand the characteristics and causes of hazmat transport accidents, detailed data of 1 721 hazmat transport accidents was collected. After eliminating invalid and lost accident records, 6 direct risk factors and their 18 subfactors were extracted. Furthermore, the attribute value of each risk factor variable was coded. The association rule mining technology based on the Apriori algorithm was used to quantify the degree of correlation between risk factors. After inductive analysis, 35 valuable association rules were found to explore the influence of different risk factor combinations on hazmat transport accidents. The results show that 24% of hazmat transport accidents occur on trucks carrying 24-39 tons of flammable liquid, and 13% of hazmat transport accidents involve corrosive substances, and the consequence is leakage. As for accident types, 34% of hazmat transportation accidents are rollover accidents of a single truck, and the lower the road grade is, the greater the possibility of a rollover accident. Hazmat transport accidents on low-grade highways are more likely to occur at night, because of the complex horizontal, vertical lines and imperfect traffic safety facilities of low-grade roads and the driver's reaction ability and vision conditions are constrained. © 2023 China Safety Science Journal. All rights reserved.

Language: zh