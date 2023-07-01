Abstract

In order to analyze the research status and hotspots in the field of driving anger at home and abroad in recent years, 1 190 papers from the core collection of Web of Science (WOS) database and 230 papers from China National Knowledge Infrastructure (CNKI) database were selected as data sources. This paper used bibliometric software of VoSviewer and CiteSpace to generate knowledge mapping.The current status, hotspots and trends of research in the field of driving anger were systematically analyzed in terms of volume distribution, author cooperation and citation, published journals, keyword clustering and emergence, etc. The conclusions are as follows: The amount of relevant literature is increasing, and the international and domestic academic communities are paying more and more attention to the field of driving anger. The cross-unit cooperation in the international academic community is more popular than that in the domestic academic community. Research hotspots in the field of driving anger include driving anger related scales, influencing factor of driving anger, relationship between driving anger and dangerous / aggressive behaviors, driving anger identification and driving anger interventions. Driving performance under anger, driving anger detection systems and driving anger management and control from the perspective of traffic engineering are the future research trends. © 2023 Fine Chemicals. All rights reserved.

Language: zh