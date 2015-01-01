|
Citation
|
Karimi S, Hosseinzadeh A, Kluger R, Wang T, Souleyrette R, Harding E. Accid. Anal. Prev. 2024; 197: e107461.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38199205
|
Abstract
|
Motor vehicle crash data linkage has emerged as a vital tool to better understand the injury outcomes and the factors contributing to crashes. This systematic review and meta-analysis aims to explore the existing knowledge on data linkage between motor vehicle crashes and hospital-based datasets, summarize and highlight the findings of previous studies, and identify gaps in research. A comprehensive and systematic search of the literature yielded 54 studies for a qualitative analysis, and 35 of which were also considered for a quantitative meta-analysis.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Meta-analysis; Crash data linkage; Crash injury surveillance; Crash-Hospital linkage; Data linkage rate; Motor vehicle crashes