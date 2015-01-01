|
Martin CL, Richey M, Richardson DB, Nocera M, Cantrell J, McClure ES, Martin AT, Marshall SW, Ranapurwala SI. Am. J. Ind. Med. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2024, John Wiley and Sons)
38197263
BACKGROUND: Suicide is a serious public health problem in the United States, but limited evidence is available investigating fatal suicides at work. There is a substantial need to characterize workplace suicides to inform suicide prevention interventions and target high-risk settings. This study aims to examine workplace suicide rates in North Carolina (NC) by worker characteristics, means of suicide used, and industry between 1992 and 2017.
Language: en
injury prevention; suicides; employment Status; occupation and industry; working-aged men; workplace suicides