Abstract

Depressed skull fractures without a clear explanation as to their origin point to trauma with a blunt object and suspected child abuse. In the case of newborn infants, their young age is a vulnerability factor and requires an exhaustive assessment. When child abuse is suspected, an assessment of the differential diagnoses is required to make the most appropriate intervention possible. Both an excessive intervention and an omission of a necessary intervention should be avoided. Congenital depressed skull fractures, described as "ping-pong fractures", are rare (0.3 to 2/10 000 births). They may appear without any trauma history or in instrumentalized childbirth. Here we describe the case of a newborn infant with a ping-pong fracture as an example of an accidental fracture.

Language: es