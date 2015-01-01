Abstract

BACKGROUND: Anemia is strongly associated with late-life depression (LLD), however, few studies have investigated the relationship between anemia and suicide attempts in LLD patients. It is still challenging to predict suicide risk in patients with depression. Therefore, there is growing interest in potential biomarkers of depressive disorders and suicidal behavior, which may play a significant role in the early diagnosis and treatment of depression. This study aimed to compare serum ferritin, folate, vitamin B(12), and erythrocyte parameter levels in patients with LLD with those in healthy older adults, and the relationship between serum ferritin, folate, vitamin B(12), and suicide attempts in patients.



METHODS: Serum ferritin, folate, vitamin B(12), and erythrocyte parameter levels were measured in 66 hospitalized LLD patients (30 without suicide attempt, 36 with suicide attempt) and 47 healthy individuals. All participants were surveyed for basic conditions and suicide attempts, and depression was assessed in LLD patients.



RESULTS: Serum ferritin, folate, vitamin B(12), red blood cell count, hemoglobin, hematocrit, mean platelet volume and plateletcrit levels were significantly lower in LLD patients compared with healthy older adults (P < 0.05). Further analysis of the relationship between serum ferritin, folate, and vitamin B12 levels and LLD patients' suicide attempts and showed a significant negative association between serum folate and vitamin B12 and suicide attempts (P < 0.05).



CONCLUSIONS: Serum ferritin, folate, vitamin B(12), red blood cell count, hemoglobin, hematocrit, mean platelet volume and plateletcrit levels were significantly lower in LLD patients than in healthy older adults. In addition, reduced serum folate and vitamin B(12) levels in patients may have some effect on suicide attempts. More mechanistic studies are needed to further explain this association.

Language: en