Citation
Li J, Wang L, Wang Z, Zhao F, Sun Y, Lu Y, Yang L. BMC Geriatr. 2024; 24(1): e43.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
38200429
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Anemia is strongly associated with late-life depression (LLD), however, few studies have investigated the relationship between anemia and suicide attempts in LLD patients. It is still challenging to predict suicide risk in patients with depression. Therefore, there is growing interest in potential biomarkers of depressive disorders and suicidal behavior, which may play a significant role in the early diagnosis and treatment of depression. This study aimed to compare serum ferritin, folate, vitamin B(12), and erythrocyte parameter levels in patients with LLD with those in healthy older adults, and the relationship between serum ferritin, folate, vitamin B(12), and suicide attempts in patients.
Keywords
|
Suicide attempt; Anemia; Folate; Late-life depression; Serum ferritin; Vitamin B12