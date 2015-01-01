Abstract

BACKGROUND: Reflecting on the existing literature on suicidal ideation and Avoidant/Restrictive Food Intake Disorder (ARFID), this article investigates the complex relationship between them, hypothesizing about the possibility of dysmorphic concerns, being a mediator linking ARFID to suicidal ideation.



METHODS: Using a snowball sampling approach, a survey was created on Google Forms and circulated across messaging applications and social media networks (WhatsApp, Instagram, Messenger). The sample involved 515 participants recruited between February and March 2023. The questionnaire included the following scales: Nine-items Avoidant/Restrictive Food Intake Disorder screen (NIAS), Dysmorphic Concern Questionnaire (DCQ), and Columbia-Suicide Severity Rating Scale (C-SSRS). When filling the questionnaire, respondents were warned that they can experience distress when answering certain questions and received information about mental health services. Five hundred fifteen adults participated in this study, with a mean age of 27.55 ± 10.92 years and 60.1% females.



RESULTS: After adjusting over potential confounders (i.e., age, education, marital status, and household crowding index), analyses showed that dysmorphic concerns fully mediated the association between avoidant restrictive eating and suicidal ideation. Higher avoidant restrictive eating was significantly associated with more dysmorphic concerns, and higher dysmorphic concerns were significantly associated with the presence of suicidal ideation. Finally, avoidant restrictive eating was not significantly associated with suicidal ideation.



CONCLUSION: This study highlights the potential indirect link between ARFID and suicidal ideation mediated by dysmorphic concerns. While no direct connection was observed between ARFID and suicidal ideation, the presence of dysmorphic concerns appeared to be a crucial factor in amplifying the risk of suicidal ideation in individuals with ARFID. This emphasizes the importance of addressing dysmorphic concerns alongside ARFID treatment to enhance mental health interventions and outcomes.

Language: en