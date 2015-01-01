Abstract

BACKGROUND: Media stories of hope and recovery from suicidal ideation have been found to have a positive impact on the audience, but little is known about how individuals who share their own experiences perceive the effects of their storytelling. This study aimed to assess qualitatively, through focus groups, how individuals who shared their personal story of hope and recovery in the media and public talks experienced the process, and which aspects they perceived as important in sharing their coping story.



METHODS: Three focus groups were conducted with a total of n = 12 individuals. These included n = 5 participants with experience of suicidal ideation or a suicide attempt, n = 4 individuals who had been bereaved through suicide, and n = 3 participants who experienced both. Participants were recruited from the American organisation "Suicide Survivors United". Thematic analysis was used to assess the participants' perception and experiences of sharing their story.



RESULTS: Participants shared that the intention to help others was the main motivation to share their story of hope and recovery. Participants noted many positive effects of their storytelling on themselves and also received positive feedback from the audience, such as improved help-seeking attitudes. The participants offered recommendations for those who want to share their story of hope and recovery, including careful personal preparation and media training before going public. They also discussed media recommendations for talking about suicide in the media.



CONCLUSIONS: Sharing a personal story of hope and recovery may have a beneficial impact on the storytellers. Storytelling requires a careful preparation and training before going public and support and guidance is crucial in all stages of the storytelling, particularly to help unexperienced storytellers in going public and using their personal narratives to help prevent suicide.

