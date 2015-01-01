Abstract

Obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) as a consequence of severe traumatic brain injury (TBI) has been reported in a limited number of case studies. Informed by CARE guidelines, we present the case of a boy in his late adolescence who sustained a severe TBI from a motor vehicle crash. His injuries required a prolonged stay in the hospital, including 3 weeks in the intensive care unit and a craniotomy to evacuate a large subdural haematoma. Obsessive-compulsive behaviours were first observed on discharge from the hospital and became worse over time. Compulsive behaviours were considered in light of a neuropsychological examination, and a diagnosis of OCD was attained. Sertraline was prescribed and effectively reduced the severity of OCD symptoms. Given the challenges comorbid conditions can pose to neurorehabilitation, a better understanding of patterns in OCD symptoms and brain lesions among reported cases will help guide the diagnosis of OCD among individuals with severe TBI.

Language: en