Wilson AJ, King R, Debert C. BMJ Case Rep. 2024; 17(1): e256834.

(Copyright © 2024, BMJ Publishing Group)

10.1136/bcr-2023-256834

38199653

Obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) as a consequence of severe traumatic brain injury (TBI) has been reported in a limited number of case studies. Informed by CARE guidelines, we present the case of a boy in his late adolescence who sustained a severe TBI from a motor vehicle crash. His injuries required a prolonged stay in the hospital, including 3 weeks in the intensive care unit and a craniotomy to evacuate a large subdural haematoma. Obsessive-compulsive behaviours were first observed on discharge from the hospital and became worse over time. Compulsive behaviours were considered in light of a neuropsychological examination, and a diagnosis of OCD was attained. Sertraline was prescribed and effectively reduced the severity of OCD symptoms. Given the challenges comorbid conditions can pose to neurorehabilitation, a better understanding of patterns in OCD symptoms and brain lesions among reported cases will help guide the diagnosis of OCD among individuals with severe TBI.


Anxiety disorders (including OCD and PTSD); Neurological injury; Neurology; Trauma CNS /PNS

