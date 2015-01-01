Abstract

The opioid overdose epidemic has significantly impacted rural communities. Rural settings present unique challenges to addressing opioid misuse. The purpose of the current study was to understand the similarities and differences between rural and urban-based providers serving rural communities. Washington state-based opioid-related service providers who serve rural communities (N = 75) completed an online survey between July and September 2020. Chi-square tests of association were used to examine significant differences in proportions between rural providers and rural-serving urban providers across opioid prevention, treatment, and recovery training topics. Rural providers reported receiving significantly less opioid treatment and recovery training on the criminal legal system, workplace-based education on treatment and recovery, and co-occurring disorder treatment; and significantly higher prior opioid prevention training on the prevention programs for youth and accessing prevention funding. Differences between rural and rural-serving urban providers demonstrate ways in which rural-urban partnerships can be strengthened to enhance public health.

