Abstract

INTRODUCTION: The early post-trauma period is a key time to provide psychological support to acutely injured children. This is often when they present to emergency departments (EDs) with their families. However, there is limited understanding of the feasibility of implementing psychological support for children and their families in EDs. The aim of this study was to explore UK and Irish ED clinicians' perspectives on developing and implementing psychosocial care which educates families on their children's post-trauma psychological recovery.



METHODS: Semi-structured individual and group interviews were conducted with 24 UK and Irish ED clinicians recruited via a paediatric emergency research network.



RESULTS: Clinicians expressed that there is value in offering psychological support for injured children and their families; however, there are barriers which can prevent this from being effectively implemented. Namely, the prioritisation of physical health, time constraints, understaffing, and a lack of training. Therefore, a potential intervention would need to be brief and accessible, and all staff should be empowered to deliver it to all families.



CONCLUSION: Overall, participants' views are consistent with trauma-informed approaches where a psychosocial intervention should be able to be implemented into the existing ED system and culture. These findings can inform implementation strategies and intervention development to facilitate the development and delivery of an accessible digital intervention for acutely injured children and their families.

