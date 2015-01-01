|
Citation
|
Afzal N, Lyttle MD, Rajabi M, Rushton-Smith F, Varghese R, Trickey D, Halligan SL. Eur. J. Psychotraumatol. 2024; 15(1): e2300586.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, The Author(s), Publisher Co-action Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38197257
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: The early post-trauma period is a key time to provide psychological support to acutely injured children. This is often when they present to emergency departments (EDs) with their families. However, there is limited understanding of the feasibility of implementing psychological support for children and their families in EDs. The aim of this study was to explore UK and Irish ED clinicians' perspectives on developing and implementing psychosocial care which educates families on their children's post-trauma psychological recovery.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Child; Humans; PTSD; trauma; Emergency Service, Hospital; *Psychiatric Rehabilitation; atención de urgencia; emergency care; paediatric trauma; Psychosocial Intervention; Qualitative Research; servicios informados en trauma; TEPT (Trastorno de estrés postraumático); Time Pressure; trauma pediátrico; trauma-informed care