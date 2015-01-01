|
Citation
Zhou X, Meng Y, Li J, Shen X. Eur. J. Psychotraumatol. 2024; 15(1): e2301844.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, The Author(s), Publisher Co-action Publishing)
DOI
PMID
38197454
Abstract
Background: Initial evidence proposes that exposure to childhood adversity may induce avoidance or withdrawal behaviour. However, it remains unclear whether childhood adversity results in avoidance from externally directed thinking to both deliberate and spontaneous mind wandering, i.e. intentionally or unintentionally diverting attention from ongoing task to task-independent thoughts.
Language: en
Keywords
Adult; Humans; Female; Young Adult; *Adverse Childhood Experiences; *Cognition; adversidad infantil; childhood adversity; cognitive flexibility; East Asian People; efecto de mediación en serie; flexibilidad cognitiva; habitual tendencies; Mente divagada; Mind wandering; serial mediation effect; tendencias habituales