|
Citation
|
Sadeh Y, Graham L, Curtis M, Janson M, Kim J, Schwartz A, Undset A, Denejkina A. Eur. J. Psychotraumatol. 2024; 15(1): e2299194.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, The Author(s), Publisher Co-action Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38197328
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: In the aftermath of child trauma, post-traumatic stress (PTS) and depression symptoms often co-occur among trauma exposed children and their parents. Studies have used latent class analysis (LCA) to examine PTS and depression symptoms and identify homogeneous subgroups among trauma exposed children. However, little is known about subgroups or classes of PTS and depression reactions of parents of traumatised children.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Child; Humans; Prospective Studies; Parents; Ethnicity; *Depression; *Stress Disorders, Post-Traumatic/diagnosis/epidemiology; acute child trauma; análisis de clases latentes (ACL); depression symptoms; determinantes sociales de la salud mental (SDMH); Estrés Postraumático (EPT); hierarchical taxonomy of psychopathology (HiTOP); latent class analysis (LCA); Minority Groups; parental outcomes; Posttraumatic stress (PTS); resultados de los padres; síntomas de depresión; social determinants of mental health (SDMH); taxonomía jerárquica de psicopatología (HiTOP); trauma infantil agudo