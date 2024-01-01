Abstract

BACKGROUND: Gait imbalance has been reported in overweight individuals and could further impair their mobility and quality of life. As the feet are the most distal part of the body and sensitively interface with external surroundings, evaluating the plantar pressure distribution can provide critical insights into their roles in regulating gait balance control. Therefore, the purpose of this study was to evaluate the effect of body weight and different gait speeds on the plantar pressure distribution and whole-body center of mass (COM) motion during walking.



METHODS: Eleven overweight individuals (OB) and 13 non-overweight individuals (NB) walked on a 10-meter walkway at three speed conditions (preferred, 80% and 120% of preferred speed). Gait balance was quantified by the mediolateral COM sway. Plantar pressure data were obtained using wireless pressure-sensing insoles that were inserted into a pair of running shoes. Analysis of variance models were used to examine the effect of body size, gait speeds, or their interactions on peak mediolateral COM and peak plantar pressure during walking.



RESULTS: Significant group effects of peak plantar pressure under the lateral forefoot (P = 0.03), lateral midfoot (P = 0.02), and medial heel (P = 0.02) were observed. However, the mediolateral COM motion and spatiotemporal gait parameters only revealed significant speed effects.



SIGNIFICANCE: Findings from this study indicated that overweight individuals exhibited increased plantar pressure under the lateral aspect of the foot, particularly during the late stance phase of walking, in an effort to maintain a comparable mediolateral COM motion to that of non-overweight individuals. Such elevated pressure in overweight individuals may potentially increase the risk of musculoskeletal pathology in the long term. The identified patterns are noteworthy as they have practical implications for designing targeted interventions and improving the overall health of individuals with a high BMI.

