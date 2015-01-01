Abstract

Physical aggression in toddlerhood is empirically linked to anger and often conceptualized as a byproduct of frustration and related negative affect. Further, parenting is the major environmental construct implicated in the development of aggressive behaviors. Given parents' role as "external regulators," parents' responses to their toddlers' negative affect may serve to escalate or de-escalate their toddlers' affective experience, thereby impacting the likelihood of subsequent aggression. In the present study, we examined whether parents' negative affect, harsh, soothing, and distracting responses to their toddlers' negative affect mediated the relation between toddlers' negative affect and their aggressive behavior in brief conflict episodes. During a laboratory visit, a community sample of 69 mother-toddler dyads was observed in a structured interaction task. We found that child negative affect is associated with subsequent aggressive behavior by way of maternal harsh responses to negative affect. Negative emotional expression, soothing, and distraction neither facilitated or hindered children's escalation from negative affect to aggression. Our findings support a dyadic intervention in which patterns of coercive parent-child interactions are targets for prevention and intervention of toddler aggression.

