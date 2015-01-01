|
Citation
|
Goering M, Espinoza CN, Mrug S. J. Adolesc. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38196145
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: Exposure to interpersonal violence at school has been linked with lower empathy, but less is known about factors that may moderate this relationship. Positive parent-child communication has been associated with higher empathy during adolescence and children of parents that communicate their disapproval of violent behavior respond more peacefully in situations involving violence. Mother-child communication about violence may therefore reduce the risk of desensitization to violent behavior and promote empathy in youth that are frequently exposed to violence. Thus, this study examines whether mother-child communication about violence mitigates the association between exposure to interpersonal school violence and adolescents' empathy.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
desensitization; early adolescence; empathy; interpersonal school violence exposure; mother-child communication