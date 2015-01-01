Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Exposure to interpersonal violence at school has been linked with lower empathy, but less is known about factors that may moderate this relationship. Positive parent-child communication has been associated with higher empathy during adolescence and children of parents that communicate their disapproval of violent behavior respond more peacefully in situations involving violence. Mother-child communication about violence may therefore reduce the risk of desensitization to violent behavior and promote empathy in youth that are frequently exposed to violence. Thus, this study examines whether mother-child communication about violence mitigates the association between exposure to interpersonal school violence and adolescents' empathy.



METHODS: This study addressed this question using a diverse sample of early adolescents from the Southeastern United States in 2003 (N = 642; mean age 11.3 years; 52% male; 76% Black, 22% non-Hispanic White). Adolescents reported on how often they witness or experience interpersonal violence at school and how often they communicate with their mother about violence and how to avoid it. Adolescents also self-reported on their level of empathy.



RESULTS: Results from a hierarchical regression model showed that exposure to interpersonal school violence and lower mother-child communication about violence were uniquely associated with lower empathy, but communication about violence did not moderate the link between interpersonal school violence exposure and empathy. There were no sex differences in these relationships.



CONCLUSIONS: Contrary to the hypothesis, youth who experience and witness interpersonal violence at school show lower empathy independent of whether youth communicate with their mother about violence and responding to violent situations.

Language: en