Abstract

BACKGROUND: Temporomandibular disorders (TMD) are a series of musculoskeletal diseases with high prevalence. A few studies have reported the correlation between TMD and suicide ideation (SI). However, the underlying mechanism of the relationship lacks in-depth exploration.



METHODS: A cross-sectional study was conducted among 954 pre-orthodontic patients. TMD assessment was based on the quintessential five TMD symptoms (5Ts) questionnaire. Anxiety, depression and pain catastrophizing was evaluated by Seven-item Generalized Anxiety Disorder Scale (GAD-7), Nine-item Patient Health Questionnaire (PHQ-9), and Pain Catastrophizing Scale (PCS), respectively. Correlational and moderated mediated analysis was preformed to demonstrate the relationship between TMD and SI.



RESULTS: In pre-orthodontic patients, 31.87 % reported having TMD symptoms and 6.50 % declared SI during the past two weeks. The SI prevalence was 10.53 % in participants with TMD and 4.62 % in those without TMD. Intra-articular TMD, rather than pain-related TMD were especially related with SI. Individuals with TMD had higher risk to SI (r(s) = 0.112, adjusted OR = 2.213, p < 0.001). The effect of TMD on SI was fully mediated through depression (β = 0.445, 95 % CI = [0.326, 0.563]). Anxiety exerted a negative moderating effect on the depression-SI relation (β = -0.033, 95 % CI = [-0.047, -0.019]). LIMITATIONS: This study was a single-centered and cross-sectional survey. The data collection relied on self-reporting methods.



CONCLUSIONS: A positive link between TMD and SI was disclosed. The effect of TMD on SI was fully mediated through depression with anxiety as a negative moderator.

