Abstract

BACKGROUND: Although the development and application of mobile phones have changed various aspects of people's lives, excessive use of mobile phones has also raised physical and mental health concerns. However, the relationship between mobile phone addiction (MPA) and non-suicidal self-injury (NSSI) is unclear.



METHODS: A cross-sectional study was conducted (2022) among students from six universities to assess the relationship between MPA and NSSI. A Mobile Phone Addiction Tendency Scale (MPATS) was used to assess MPA, while NSSI was assessed via The Ottawa Self-Injury Inventory. Binary logistic regression models were used to assess the relationship between MPA and NSSI.



RESULTS: A total of 18,723 college students (6531 males [34.9 %] and 12,192 females [65.1 %]) were included in the final analyses. The prevalence of NSSI during the past 12 months was 6.5 %. Furthermore, 5553 participants (29.7 %) met the MPA criteria (MPATS score ≥ 48), and the average MPATS score was 39.5 ± 13.0. MPA was associated with increased odds of NSSI after adjusting for socio-demographic characteristics, health-related characteristics, and relevant psychosocial variables (OR, 1.29; 95 % CI, 1.13-1.46). Moreover, gender did not affect the association of MPA and MPATS score with NSSI (P for interaction>0.05). The restricted cubic splines regression showed that a monotonically increasing risk of NSSI was associated with increasing MPATS score (P for non-linearity = 0.474).



CONCLUSIONS: MPA is associated with increased odds of NSSI among college students, indicating that early examination, prevention, and intervention for MPA may prevent and control NSSI.

Language: en