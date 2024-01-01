Abstract

BACKGROUND: Understanding predictors of suicidal ideation (SI) is crucial for preventing suicides. Given Europe's high suicide rates and the complex nature of SI, it is essential to also examine social determinants like education as potential risk factors for SI in this region. This systematic review and meta-analysis investigates the association between formal/vocational education and SI in Europe.



METHODS: Electronic databases (PubMed, Web of Science, PsycINFO, PSYNDEX) were searched until November 2022. Included studies involved European populations examining associations between education and SI. Pooled Odds Ratios (OR) with 95 % confidence intervals (CI) were calculated using random-effects models. Heterogeneity was assessed with the heterogeneity variance τ(2) and I(2) statistic; subgroup analyses were performed based on study characteristics. Risk of bias was assessed using an adaption of the Newcastle-Ottawa Scale.



RESULTS: From 20,564 initial studies, 41 were included in the meta-analysis (outlier-adjusted, 96,809 study participants). A negative, insignificant association (OR = 0.86, 95 % CI: 0.75; 1.00) was observed between education and SI, with significant heterogeneity (τ(2) = 0.09, I(2) = 73 %). Subgroup analyses indicated that population type, age group, categorization of education, timeframe of SI assessment, and study quality significantly moderated the effect size. LIMITATIONS: Heterogeneity across studies limits generalizability. The cross-sectional design precludes establishing causal relationships, and social desirability bias may have underestimated the association between education and SI.



CONCLUSIONS: This systematic review and meta-analysis suggests a trend towards a protective effect of education on the emergence of SI in Europe. Future research, preferably with longitudinal study design examining various covariates, should systematically consider educational inequalities in SI.

Language: en