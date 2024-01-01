Abstract

BACKGROUND: Experiences of being bullied in school can impair adolescents' subjective well-being and elevate the risk of psychopathology, suggesting the necessity of identifying factors that may protect against the deleterious effects of being bullied. This study expands upon prior research by examining the relationship between bullying victimization and adolescent mental health, specifically from the perspective of individual perceptions of justice and healthy lifestyles in the Chinese cultural context.



METHODS: A total of 3873 Chinese adolescents in grades 7-11 (51.85 % female) completed bullying victimization, belief in a just world, health promoting lifestyle, depressive symptoms, and subjective well-being measures, and provided information on their demographics, including gender, grade, family structure, parents' educational background.



RESULTS: After adjusting for demographic variables, bullying victimization was directly and positively related to depression, while directly and negatively related to subjective well-being. Bullying victimization also influenced depression and subjective well-being through three mediation pathways, with belief in a just world and health promoting lifestyle playing multiple mediating roles in the relationship between bullying victimization and mental health outcomes. LIMITATIONS: The data used in this study were self-reported by adolescents and measured via cross-sectional designs, thus precluding statistical examination of temporal causal relationships, and assessments of whether reported affects are stable over time.



CONCLUSIONS: The study suggests that belief in a just world and health promoting lifestyle are important factors in understanding the impact of bullying victimization on adolescent mental health, and underscores the need for targeted bullying interventions for at-risk adolescents.

