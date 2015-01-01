Abstract

Burn injuries are frequently disastrous catastrophes that can cause significant skin damage and frequently results in hypertrophic scarring. Recovery from burn injury includes three domains - medical, functional and psychiatric. Psychological concerns affect both the quality of life and the disease recovery. This study assesses the prevalence of major depression or clinically significant symptoms of depression among patients hospitalized for acute burn injury, as well as their persistence once diagnosed. It is a prospective cohort that was studied in 1-40% body surface area burn patients, where Beck Depression Inventory was used as a depressive symptom measures. 108 patients were included in the study, out of which 42 (38.8%) exhibited depressive symptoms. Type of burn did not affect the prevalence of depression, whereas total body surface area had an impact on prevalence rate. The Beck Depression Inventory score assessment during the study revealed that 8.4% of participants exhibited worsening of scores during the study period and only 3.4% showed improvement throughout the study. Patients with mild depressive symptoms at the admission were likely to recover, whereas those with severe depressive symptoms were less likely to recover from the psychological state. To conclude, depression was more prevalent among burn survivors from the Indian community.

