Citation
Fetta J, Starkweather A, Huggins R, Van Hoof T, Casa D, Gill J. J. Neurosci. Nurs. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, American Association of Neuroscience Nurses)
DOI
PMID
38198638
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Sports- and recreation-related concussions impact the cognitive function of secondary school students during the recovery process. They can cause symptoms such as headache, difficulty concentrating, and memory impairment, which pose a challenge for students during the return to learn (RTL) after injury. Concussion management teams (CMTs) assist the student in managing symptoms and develop an individualized RTL process; however, the ideal composition of professionals involved in the CMT has not been fully evaluated.
