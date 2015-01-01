Abstract

BACKGROUND: Sports- and recreation-related concussions impact the cognitive function of secondary school students during the recovery process. They can cause symptoms such as headache, difficulty concentrating, and memory impairment, which pose a challenge for students during the return to learn (RTL) after injury. Concussion management teams (CMTs) assist the student in managing symptoms and develop an individualized RTL process; however, the ideal composition of professionals involved in the CMT has not been fully evaluated.



METHODS: A systematic review was conducted to assess current research on CMTs in secondary schools. A search of the databases CINAHL, MEDLINE, and PsycINFO was conducted using the search terms "concussion management team" AND "school" OR "return to learn." RESULTS: Twenty-four articles were included for review. The CMT structure was highly variable in all studies. Identified themes from the literature were confusion of role definition and function, and communication gaps among interdisciplinary team members. Half of the articles viewed the school nurse as the leader in coordinating the CMT and RTL process.



CONCLUSION: Evidence from this review suggests further consensus in this field is needed to clarify the school nurse's role and standardize the CMT structure.

Language: en