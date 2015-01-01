SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Awaad R, Quadri Y, Sifat M, Elzamzamy K, Suleiman K, Rehman O, Husain A, Abdelrehim A, Rushdi R, Belanger CC, Hill TD, Koenig HG. J. Relig. Health 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2024, Academy of Religion and Mental Health, Publisher Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

10.1007/s10943-023-01986-2

38198108

Abstract

For over 70 years, studies have reported lower rates of completed suicide in Muslim-majority countries and individuals who identify as Muslim. To this point, the mechanisms underlying the relationship between Islam and lower risk of suicide remain understudied. In an effort to advance our understanding, we convened a bilingual international interdisciplinary panel of experts for a discussion of the current state and future directions of the field. In this paper, we present an exploratory qualitative analysis of the core themes that emerged from the group interviews. We also derive a general theoretical model of the association between Islam and suicide risk.


Suicide; Mental health; Religion; Islam; Muslim

