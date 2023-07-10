Abstract

BACKGROUND: Non-suicidal self-injury (NSSI) and depression often co-occur among adolescents with more severe clinical symptoms. This study examined the network structures of NSSI and depressive symptoms in adolescents.



METHODS: Participants were recruited in the psychiatric outpatient clinics of three tertiary hospitals between April 10 and July 10, 2023. All participants been already found with self-injury behaviors in outpatient when enrolled. NSSI diagnostic criteria and Patient Health Questionnaire-9 (PHQ-9) were utilized to collect NSSI and depressive symptoms separately. We performed a network analysis to visualize the correlation between each symptom and to identify core and bridging symptoms in comorbidities.



RESULTS: A total of 248 patients were enrolled in the study, with a mean age of 15.48 (SD = 1.62). Based on the PHQ-9 scores and grades, our results showed that the incidence of depression in adolescents with non-suicidal self-injury behavior was relatively high (N=235, 94.76%), with the majority having severe depression. The network analysis revealed that nodes D-6 "feeling bad, failing or letting yourself or your family down", D-1 "little interest or pleasure" and D-4 "feeling tired" were the most vital and most central symptoms. The most crucial bridging symptom is the node NSSI-8 "frequent thinking about self-injury", which connects the NSSI to the depression comorbid network.



CONCLUSION: This study offers a significant symptom-level conceptualization of the association between NSSI and depressive symptoms in a clinical sample of adolescents, which not only enhances our understanding of the comorbid but also identifies potential treatment targets to prevent and treat comorbidity between adolescent NSSI and depression.

