Abstract

Older people who sustain a fall may experience a range of adverse outcomes, such as distress, injury and loss of independence. Falls increase the risk of frailty and frailty increases the risk of falls. Regular exercise is a pillar of falls prevention and can have extensive benefits for older people's health, well-being and ability to undertake activities they enjoy. As part of the multidisciplinary team, nurses have a pivotal role in implementing exercise-based falls prevention strategies for older people and in encouraging their patients to exercise. This article discusses exercise as a falls prevention strategy in hospital and in the community and supports nurses to develop their knowledge and confidence in promoting exercise in older people.

