Zinyemba V. Nurs. Older People 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2024, RCN Publishing)
38197242
Older people who sustain a fall may experience a range of adverse outcomes, such as distress, injury and loss of independence. Falls increase the risk of frailty and frailty increases the risk of falls. Regular exercise is a pillar of falls prevention and can have extensive benefits for older people's health, well-being and ability to undertake activities they enjoy. As part of the multidisciplinary team, nurses have a pivotal role in implementing exercise-based falls prevention strategies for older people and in encouraging their patients to exercise. This article discusses exercise as a falls prevention strategy in hospital and in the community and supports nurses to develop their knowledge and confidence in promoting exercise in older people.
Language: en
health promotion; recovery; frailty; falls; well-being; clinical; healthy ageing; older people; patient assessment; patients; professional; reablement