Abstract

Background Suicide is one of the leading global causes of death. Behavior patterns from suicide ideation to completion are complex, involving multiple risk factors. Advances in technologies and large-scale bioinformatic tools are changing how we approach biomedical problems. The "omics" field may provide new knowledge about suicidal behavior to improve identification of relevant biological pathways associated with suicidal behavior.



METHODS We reviewed transcriptomic, proteomic, and metabolomic studies conducted in blood and post-mortem brains from individuals who experienced suicide or suicidal behavior. Omics data were combined using systems biology in silico, aiming at identifying major biological mechanisms and key molecules associated with suicide.



RESULTS Post-mortem samples of suicide completers indicate major dysregulations in pathways associated with glial cells (astrocytes and microglia), neurotransmission (GABAergic and glutamatergic systems), neuroplasticity and cell survivor, immune responses and energy homeostasis. In the periphery, studies found alterations in molecules involved in immune responses, polyamines, lipid transport, energy homeostasis, and amino and nucleic acid metabolism. Limitations We included only exploratory, non-hypothesis-driven studies; most studies only included one brain region and whole tissue analysis, and focused on suicide completers who were white males with almost none confounding factors.



CONCLUSIONS We can highlight the importance of synaptic function, especially the balance between the inhibitory and excitatory synapses, and mechanisms associated with neuroplasticity, common pathways associated with psychiatric disorders. However, some of the pathways highlighted in this review, such as transcriptional factors associated with RNA splicing, formation of cortical connections, and gliogenesis, point to mechanisms that still need to be explored.

