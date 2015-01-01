Abstract

The Signature Biobank is a longitudinal repository of biospecimen, psychological, sociodemographic, and diagnostic data that was created in 2012. The Signature Consortium represents a group of approximately one hundred Quebec-based transdisciplinary clinicians and research scientists with various expertise in the field of psychiatry. The objective of the Signature Biobank is to investigate the multi-faceted underpinnings of psychiatric disorders among patients in crisis. The Signature Consortium is expanding and includes new active members that seek to highlight the contributions made by Signature Biobank since its inception. This article details our research protocol, directions, and summarizes contributions. To date, we have collected biological samples (n = 1,986), and questionnaire data (n = 2,085) from psychiatric emergency patients of the Institut universitaire en santé mentale de Montréal (Quebec, Canada), with a large proportion from whom both data types were collected (n = 1,926). In addition to this, a subsample of patients was followed-up at hospital discharge, and two additional outpatient clinic appointments (n = 958 with at least one follow-up). In addition, a socio-demographically matched comparison group of individuals who were not hospitalized for psychiatric disorders (n = 149) was recruited from the surrounding catchment area. To summarize, a systematic review of the literature shows that the Signature Biobank has contributed to better characterizing psychiatric comorbidities, biological profiles, and psychosocial functioning across some of the most common psychiatric disorders, including psychosis, mood, anxiety, and substance use disorders. The Signature Biobank is now one of the world's largest repositories of data collected from patients receiving care at a psychiatric emergency unit.

