Abstract

INTRODUCTION: According to World Health Organization (WHO), workplace violence (WPV) is a significant issue in healthcare. However, no systematic review on WPV in medical radiation science (MRS) has been published yet. The purpose of this paper is to systematically review prevalence of WPV in MRS and its risk factors.



METHODS: Electronic scholarly publication databases, namely EBSCOhost/Cumulative Index of Nursing and Allied Health Literature Ultimate, PubMed/Medline, ScienceDirect, Scopus, and Wiley Online Library were used for literature search to identify articles about WPV in MRS published over last 10 years as per preferred reporting items for systematic reviews and meta-analyses guidelines. To facilitate comparisons of the WPV prevalence and relative importance of individual risk factors across the included studies, their reported absolute figures of findings were used to synthesize respective percentages (if not stated).



RESULTS: Twelve papers met the selection criteria and were included. This review shows that the WPV prevalence were 69.2-100 % (whole career) and 46.1-83.0 % (last 12 months) in diagnostic radiography, 63.0-84.0 % (whole career) in radiation therapy, 57.6 % in medical sonography (last 12 months), and 46.8 % (last 6 months) in nuclear medicine. The identified WPV risk factors included intoxicated patients, staff stress, feeling of inadequacy resulting in self-protection, more vulnerable practitioners (female, <40 years old and <5-year experience), working in radiation therapy treatment room, emergency department, examination room, general radiography, public hospital, and non-examination and waiting areas, long patient waiting time, night shift, overcrowding environment, unable to meet patients'/family members' expectations, miscommunication, patient handling, inadequate staff and security measures, interaction with colleagues, and lone working.



CONCLUSION: The WPV risk in diagnostic radiography and radiation therapy appears extremely high as a result of the aforementioned risk factors. Nevertheless, these study findings should be used with caution due to potential non-response bias. IMPLICATIONS FOR PRACTICE: A WPV policy should be developed in every clinical workplace. Even if such policy is available, its enforcement including policy awareness boosting, and encouraging incident reporting and support seeking will be essential for reducing WPV. More survey studies based on WHO WPV questionnaire should be conducted for strengthening evidence base.

Language: en