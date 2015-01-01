Abstract

Mass casualty incidents (MCIs) are on the rise in the USA, and hemorrhage is the leading cause of preventable death in trauma. The need for rapid access to life-saving blood and blood products is essential for preventing death due to hemorrhage. It is well established that most major cities in the USA are underprepared to meet blood transfusion requirements in the event of an MCI. The South Texas Whole Blood Consortium sought to rectify this and vowed to be prepared to provide low-titer type O-positive whole blood (LTOWB) and blood components to the people who need it, where and when they need it. This system was able to transport 25 units of LTOWB and packed red blood cells almost 100 miles away to Uvalde Memorial Hospital within just 67 minutes after notification of an active shooter. The regional consortium has created a pool of dedicated LTOWB donors affectionately called Heroes in Arms who can be called on to instantly augment locoregional blood supply. Previously pregnant women have historically been excluded from donating plasma and LTOWB due to the increased rates of human leukocyte antigen (HLA) antibody (Ab) positivity, which is associated with transfusion-related acute lung injury. However, the South Texas Blood and Tissue Center in San Antonio had a large number of qualified, previously pregnant females desire to join the Heroes in Arms program prompting them to assess the feasibility of providing HLA Ab testing for this demographic and the results were promising. This is the first report of previously pregnant women being included in the pool for donation of LTOWB.

