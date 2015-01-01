SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Tutty LM, Nixon KL, Lorraine Radtke H. Violence Against Women 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/10778012231225232

PMID

38196196

Abstract

After separation because of intimate partner violence, fathers' contact with children can be problematic. This mixed methods secondary analysis focused on 280 Canadian separated/divorced mothers who were 48.4% White, 45.1% Indigenous, and 6.5% Visible Minority. Of 176 fathers, 105 (59.7%) had regular visits and, 71 (40.3%) visited sporadically; 104 had no contact. Comments from half the mothers (54.3%) with regular father-child visits indicated worry, and 41.9% of all mothers perceived their children as sad/upset and another 14.5% as angry/acting out in response to visitation. Recommendations to address mothers' and children's issues with respect to problematic father-child contact are provided.


Language: en

Keywords

intimate partner violence; child access and contact; child custody; child visitation; violence against women

